Justice Adeniyi Ademola of the Federal High Court has retired voluntarily from service.

Earlier in the year, Justice Ademola was discharged and acquitted by an FCT high court on charges of money laundering and abuse of office.

This followed a raid on the homes of some judges by the Department Of State Services (DSS), which termed the operation a sting operation.

In January, an official of the DSS had testified that the sum of 38 million Naira, two pump action rifles and some foreign currencies were recovered from his house during their search at his residence in October.

Justice Ademola, his wife and Mr. Joe Agi, a senior lawyer subsequently faced trial on allegations of bribery and illegal possession of firearms.

Justice Ademola did not give reasons for his retirement.