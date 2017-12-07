- Advertisement -

Ogun State government has debunked the rumour of an alleged killer deworming drug administered to primary school pupils in the state and appealed to parents and guardians not to exercise any fear, rather, they should ensure that their wards benefit from the programme.

The Commissioner for health in the state, Babatunde Ipaye, made this known on behalf of the government during the flagging off ceremony of the wide school based deworming exercise.

He noted that the rumour was part of the antics of mischief makers and political opponents of the present administration in the state who are not happy with the success rate recorded in the state’s health sector.

The Leadership of private primary school teachers and the Nigeria union of Teachers in Ogun state also lauded the initiative advising parents to cooperate with the government in providing quality healthcare for their children.