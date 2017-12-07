- Advertisement -

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Wednesday night, said he would remain focused in order to restore the lost glory of the country.

Buhari, who made the remark in Kano at a Dinner organised in his honour by Kano State Government, said he would continue to do his best to ensure that the country attained greater heights.

“I will continue to do my best because my problem is Nigeria. Nigeria is my target and I will remain focused to move the country forward,” Buhari said.

He said his administration would continue to accord priority attention to education so as to empower the youth, to enable them contribute their quota toward the development of the country.

“If you educate people, you empower them. So we have to make sacrifice to prepare the youth for the future,” Buhari said.

He expressed happiness over the wonderful reception accorded him and his entourage by the people of the state on their arrival in the state capital.

“I am overwhelmed by the massive turnout of people who left what they were doing to welcome me. This should be a clear message to the opposition.

“The support has been consistent, so I don’t have words to express my appreciation to the people of Kano state.”

The President congratulated Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje for working very hard to improve the living standard of the people of the state through execution of projects that had direct bearing on them.

He described Ganduje as a good politician who worked closely with all politicians, particularly representatives of the state, at the state and National Assemblies.

Earlier in his remarks, Ganduje said his administration had been able to execute a number of developmental projects, in addition to initiating various empowerment programmes for the women and youths.

He said as part of effort to address unemployment, the state government had awarded contract worth over N2 billion for the construction of a skills acquisition training centre, assuring that the centre would soon be completed and put to use.

“We have a number of projects that are ongoing and we hope you will visit the state in near future in order to commission such projects,” Ganduje said.