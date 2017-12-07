- Advertisement -

The management of the Federal University of Petroleum Resources (FUPRE) has indicated its preparedness to go into mass production of an affordable four wheel lightweight engine automobile that would displaced the fast growing three wheels commercial transportation popularly known as Keke-Napep from the Nigerian market.

FUPRE Vice Chancellor, Prof Akii Ibhadode, who made this disclosure, on Wednesday, at the inauguration ceremony of the Shell Professorial Chair in Lightweight Automobile Engine Development held in the school auditorium, noted that the institution has the capacity to develop an engine with a great potential of consuming less fuel for commercial purposes.

He noted that the capacity of the institution in producing lightweight automobile that depended less on fuel had been put to test at the various Shell Eco Marathon competition in South Africa where the school participated in three editions and came out first the very first attempt and later took second place in subsequent editions.

According to him, “FUPRE, today, is the most successful Nigerian university in the annual African Regional Shell Eco-Marathon competition where participating institutions race their designed and built fuel efficient cars. Our outstanding accomplishments in the three editions that we have participated have earned us both national and international recognitions”.

“We will like to acknowledge with thanks, a grant of N7.2 million from SPDC toward the university’s participation in the 2017 Shell Eco Marathon competition in South Africa in October, 2017 and we will also be recognizing the brilliant contribution of some of the students who distinguished themselves in the competition in order to motivate other students to emulate these worthy ambassadors”.

The vice chancellor also said that “FUPRE is an intellectual goldmine. Yet to be explored to its fullest potentials. I therefore extend hand of fellowship or partnership to all corporate and public spirited well meaning individuals to come to Macedonia and help in the realisation of our vision and dream”.

The Vice Chancellor, at a news conference, shortly after the inauguration of the lightweight automobile engine development, announced that the Bill establishing the institution had finally been assented to by President Muhammadu Buhari, thereby making the institution a legal entity recognized and backed by the law of the federal Republic of Nigeria.

“We have since sent our heartfelt gratitude to Mr. President on the epochal signing of the Bill and the management of the university has also set in motion, the modalities for pursuing prompt implementation of the Act, which include setting up a committee on implementation”.

He thanked the University Chancellor, HRH Alhaji Attahiru Mohammad Ahmad, members of the National Assembly, especially the Senate, prominent leaders from Delta state as well as management staff of the institution for making the feat possible.