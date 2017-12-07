- Advertisement -

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday in Kano reaffirmed the commitment of his administration to the fight against insurgency in the country.

Mr. Buhari, who made the remark when he paid a courtesy visit to the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, said the federal government was also committed to the fight against corruption.

NAN reports that Mr. Buhari is on a two-day official visit to Kano State.

According to him, Kano was the commercial hub of northern Nigeria, adding that commercial activities in the state had been paralysed by the Boko Haram insurgency.

“Before the insurgency, dozens of articulated vehicles,from different states in the north trooped into Kano to buy goods.

“The activities of the insurgents have really paralysed the socio-economic activities of the state,“ he said.

Mr. Buhari, however, said that with the steps taken of his administration towards decimating Boko Haram insurgency, the state would soon restore its commercial glory.

“Our administration is committed to pursuing the three-point agenda: the fight against corruption, insurgency and restoring the economy.

“Security is one of my top priorities. We can’t measure the loss caused by Boko Haram to the North-east region and by extension to Kano State.

“But we are now on top of the situation. As you can witness that peace is being restored in the North-eastern region and other areas in the north,” he said.

Mr. Buhari, who, described Kano State as his support base since he ventured into politics in 2002, said he was proud of the state for its unflinching support to him.

In his remarks, the emir commended Mr. Buhari for the visit and assured him of the Emirate’s continuous support to his administration.

He restated the commitment of the emirate council to continue to give useful and meaningful advice to the presidency through a proper channel.