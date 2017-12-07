- Advertisement -

The Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Sheriff Oborevwori, yesterday said that the state legislature has not received the transmitted copy of the proposed amendments of the constitution from the National Assembly.

He said the process of receiving the copy in recent times had been difficult whereas some states have already received their copies.

He disclosed this in Asaba in an interview with journalists, saying the House would deliberate on the proposed amendments collectively with other stakeholders, stressing that the nation’s democracy would be strengthened through the process.

While commending the journalists on their steadfastness to deepen democratic principles, he also disclosed that the Delta House of Assembly was not against the amendments, but expressed concern that devolution of powers and a fairer distribution of the nation’s resources were most appropriate.

He maintained that the House was also not against local councils autonomy, adding that the proposed amendments should be reviewed holistically, while restructuring should be considered.

- Advertisement -

Oborevwori pointed out that the legislature was the foundation on which democracy was built, hence the advocacy to state legislatures in the country to enlighten the people on the proposed amendments of the constitution.

Meanwhile, the state Chief Judge, Justice Marshal Umukoro has decried poverty as excuse by youths who are involved in crimes as untenable and lamented the involvement of under-aged in crimes, such as robbery and kidnapping.

His words: “Some youths awaiting trial at various prison formations in the state, often claim that poor family background and unemployment influenced their criminal disposition. Poverty is not, and should not be an excuse for criminality.”

Umukoro, disclosed that while reviewing files of awaiting trial inmates at the Sapele Prison, most of them claimed that they were involved in crimes because of their poor family background and called on the youths not to use poverty as an excuse to indulge in crimes.

He noted that most achievers in Nigeria and elsewhere were not born with silver spoons, but attained enviable heights in their chosen careers through hard work, discipline and the fear of God.