The Federal Government has given the approved for more six private universities in Nigeria.

The new private Universities according to the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu are the Admiralty University, Ibusa, Delta state, Spiritan University, Nneochi, Abia State, Precious Cornerstone University, Ibadan, Pamo University of Medical Sciences, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Atiba University, Oyo State and Eko University of Medical and Health Sciences Lagos.