



No fewer than 400 Batch ‘B’ Corps stream II members of the National Youth Service Corps in NYSC in Borno, were on Thursday discharged after their one-year service.

Nura Umar, the NYSC State Coordinator, who made the disclosure while addressing the corps members during the passing-out ceremony in Maiduguri, said the corps members would receive their discharge certificates simultaneously.

Umar said that the Secretariat held a low key passing-out ceremony to ensure compliance with the COVID-19 protocols for the safety of the corps members and officials.

He said that the corps members were directed to adhere to the strict use of face masks and wash their hands before coming to the secretariat to receive their discharge certificate.

According to him, the corps members have done wonderfully well in the discharge of their primary assignments and Community Development Services (CDS) in the state.

“They have been able to prove their mettle in all facets of the service year, excelling in all the nooks and crannies of the state, where they were posted to serve their fatherland,” he said.

Umar said that the corps members contributed immensely in the healthcare service delivery and improved the wellbeing of persons affected by insurgency.

He said that the NYSC had offered free medical treatment, conducted tests and provided drugs to over 1,000 Internally Displaced Persons.





Umar said that other activities conducted by the NYSC included sensitisation campaign at the camp to create awareness on safety and preventive measures against the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

According to him, the programme is in line with the directive of the current NYSC Director General, Shuaib Ibrahim, who directed all NYSC state offices to play a leading role in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

“This is the reason why we mobilised the Engineering Corps, to produce a standard locally made four in one hand sanitizer machine, which we would soon hand over to the Borno state government as part of our contributions,” he said.

In the area of welfare, Umar commended Borno Governor, Babagana Zulum, for making the safety of the corps members a priority, by providing befitting accommodation and offsetting their outstanding allowances.

He added that the state secretariat was partnering with the security agencies comprising the Police, DSS and army to ensure the safety of the corps members.

“We thank God that throughout the service year, we did not record any incident associated with the Boko Haram insurgency,” he said.

Umar, therefore, urged the outgoing corps members to be worthy ambassadors of the NYSC scheme and carry the torch of unity and noble service in their future endeavours