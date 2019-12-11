<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The 1989 Alumni of the Nigerian Navy Secondary School Ojo in Lagos has awarded scholarship to 40 students of the school worth N9million.

The scholarship was awarded to mark the 30th anniversary of their graduation from the institution over the weekend in Lagos.

Speaking during the award of the scholarship, the Flag Officer Commanding (FOC) Western Naval Command, Rear Admiral Oladele Daji commended the alumni for the award and explained that the award of scholarship provides student to the opportunity to receive financial assistants and grants.

He said that the award by the alumni is not only for those who have distinguished themselves academically and in sports, but also to indigent students to enable them achieve their dreams of having access to qualitative education.

The FOC congratulated the awardees and urged them to make the very best of the opportunity provided by their forbearers, adding that scholarships are awarded to reward excellence, encourage good behaviour and inculcate competitive spirit.

He said: “Award of Scholarship is not just about handing over a cheque as you have just done or payment of tuition or academic fees, it also includes supporting students to make his or her potentials in life.”

The FOC who was the guest of honour, urged the awardees to set achievable goes for themselves to enable them achieve their potentials in life.

While encouraging students who were not listed among the awardees to work harder, the Flag Officer Commanding Western Naval Command said the awardees have distinguished themselves in various fields.

He commended the teaching and non teaching staff for ensuring academic excellence for the students, pointing out that the school had remain top in academic ladder .

Also speaking at the event, President of 1989 class Alumni of Nigerian Navy secondary school, Ojo, Charles Bob, said the event was to Mark the 30th anniversary of their graduating from the “ great institution” and deemed it fit to return to encourage hard working students who has distinguished themselves in different areas.

This ceremony is important to children to show their seriousness and that’s why we are recognizing the students who not only excel in their academy pursuit but also want to continue for the remarkable achievement in the area that we ensure strong passion.”

“The selected scholarship awardees include those who are excellent in languages, Sciences, Mathematics and those who are outstanding in sports activities”

“We look up to future responsible adults and citizen such as positive value public comportment and captivity.”

He, however, commended the parents, teachers and of course to souls administration for them concerted effort and support in enhancement and development of young talent getting grooming them future leadership.”

Also, a member of the Alumni, Commodore Patrick Effa admonished the students to avoid drug abuse and other vices as whatever mistake they make today could affect them tomorrow.

He said that the effect of drug abuse is huge as it affects national security and the development of the country.