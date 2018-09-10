An explosion from a gas filling station has rocked Lafia, the capital city of Nasarawa state.

People affected by the incident, which occurred at about 10 a.m Monday, and are currently hospitalised at Dalhatu Arab Specialists hospital in Lafia.

Residents commended the effort of the men of the fire service who responded to the site of the emergency at Monaco gas station.

More than 40 people have been evacuated from the site of the inferno.

There is no word yet on what caused the explosion.