Fierce clashes between the Multinational Joint Task Force and IS-affiliated fighters in Baga, Borno state have left ISWAP more worsted, with 40 of its men killed.

But the toll on the MNJTF side was also heavy, according to the French news agency.

Twenty five Nigerian and five Chadian soldiers were killed, the AFP quoting two military sources and a militia leader reported today..

Fighters from the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) group launched the dawn attack on Monday against a base near the town of Baga on Lake Chad, setting off fierce gun battles.

ISWAP had claimed in uncertain terms yesterday that it killed or wounded 40 Nigerian soldiers in the attacks on Baga and Benishiek.

In its own account, the Multinational Joint Task Force spokesman Col Timothy Antigha said the MNJTF killed 10 out of the 30 ISWAP fighters, including four suicide bombers.

He said the loss on the MNJTF said was a soldier dead, while five other soldiers were wounded.

The insurgents attacked troops at about 5.30a.m. but met stiff resistance from the military. Ten of the terrorists were decimated, including four suicide bombers.

Antigha said many of the terrorists escaped with gunshot wounds.

The firefight came barely 24 hours after the terrorist group, Boko Haram, killed 65 people during a funeral procession in a village near Maiduguri.

Twenty people were initially killed while dozens more died when they chased the insurgents.

The attack prompted President Muhammadu Buhari to order immediate military action against the rampaging terrorists.

Assorted arms and ammunition were also recovered from the fleeing insurgents.

“What was meant to be a surprise dawn attack on multinational joint task force and national troops this morning became a nightmare for the ISWAP as 10 of its terrorists met their waterloo in Baga.

“Additionally, assorted arms and ammunition were impounded from other terrorists who fled in disarray. Unfortunately, a soldier paid the supreme price; while five others sustained varying degrees of injuries and have been evaluated for medical attention.