



The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) says it is collaborating with the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Lagos State Council, to ease traffic movement during the closure of Third Mainland Bridge.

Newsmen report the repair of the bridge by the Federal Ministry of Works, expected to last six months from July 24, is to fix worn out expansion joints.

The General Manager of LASTMA, Mr Olajide Oduyoye, said in a statement on Monday by Mr Olumide Filade, Assistant Director, Public Affairs, that LASTMA and NURTW had pledged to collaborate.

Oduyoye said that the collaboration was aimed at easing traffic movement on all the alternative routes from the Mainland to the Island and vice versa during the duration of the partial closure for repair of the ever-busy bridge.

“This position was reached at a meeting held between the management of LASTMA and NURTW leadership as part of the strategy to be adopted to ameliorate the expected increase in traffic at the alternative corridors.

“These include Yaba-Oyingbo-Iddo-Carter Bridge-Idumota and the Funso Williams-Bode Thomas-Eric Moore-Iganmu Bridge-Costain-Eko Bridge-Apongbon or Costain-Oyingbo-Iddo-Carter Bridge-Idumota Routes.





“It is the resolve of LASTMA to enforce the law on any recalcitrant motorist who refuses to abide by the Lagos State traffic law,” he said.

Oduyoye said that the THEMES agenda of Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration with the ‘T’ standing for ‘Traffic Management and Transportation’ showed the importance attached to this in making Lagos a 21st-Century economy.

He said that the successes of previous collaboration in controlling yellow buses menace on Ikorodu Road and the easing of traffic congestion around the Ajegunle-Mile 12-Ketu stretch, necessitated the partnership.

According to him, there is the need for further cooperation on the alternative routes following the proposed partial closure of the bridge to forestall unnecessary gridlock in the state.

Oduyoye, who acknowledged the good works of the NURTW’s leadership on the Ikorodu Road, requested the extension of same to the alternative routes while the repair work last on the bridge.

The general manager urged private car owners and drivers to also abide by the traffic rules and regulations in order to make life easier for every road user in Lagos during the period.

The Vice Chairman, NURTW Lagos Council, Mr Shittu Ganiyu, who led the team, was quoted as assuring the LASTMA that the union would ensure the bus drivers comply with the traffic rules and regulations