- Advertisement -

The pan Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, Wednesday said it is wrong for the federal government to negotiate a uniform minimum wage for workers in the three tiers of government.

Afenifere lamented that the practice came to be because the wage issues was put in the Exclusive List of the constitution.

The position of the Yoruba group was one of the highlights of the communique issued at the end of its meeting held in the Ijapo, Akure residence of its leader, Chief Reuben Fasoranti.

- Advertisement -

In the communique read by its Publicity Secretary, Yinka Odumakin, Afenifere said it was right for government to put up a committee to negotiate a minimum wage for workers because their take home had become inconsequential in the face of inflation and economic hardship.

However, Afenifere said there would be problems in the process because of the unitary stance that the country is maintaining on issues of wages.