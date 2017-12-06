- Advertisement -

Kogi State Government is to conduct a biometric registration of all Fulani resident in the state, according to a government statement issued in Lokoja on Wednesday.

The statement was signed by the Information Officer in the Department of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Mr Jordan Akpata.

Akpata said the Special Adviser to the State Governor on Local Government and Chieftaincy affairs, Mr Abubakar Ohere, disclosed this during a meeting with traditional rulers.

- Advertisement -

He quoted Ohere as saying that the move was to further enhance peace and security in the state.

“This will help in identifying the genuine Fulani in Kogi and help in unearthing the strangers and miscreants who may enter the communities under the cover of herdsmen to threaten the peace and security in the land,” he said.

He did not disclose when the exercise would commence but said that the idea was to re-enact the olden days when Fulani herders and farmers co-habited, co-worshipped and engaged in commercial activities in the same communities peacefully.