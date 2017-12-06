- Advertisement -

Wife of Oyo State governor, Mrs. Florence Ajimobi, has urged Nigerian women to cultivate resilience spirit in order to make positive difference in every sphere of their endeavours.

Mrs. Ajimobi disclosed this, on Wednesday, at the opening of 2017 national women summit entitled: ‘The Resilient Woman: Making a Difference,’ organised by Oyo State Officials’ Wives Association (OYSOWA), held at the International Conference Centre, University of Ibadan.

At the ongoing opening of the summit are a former Vice President of Zimbabwe, Mrs. Joice Mujuru; former Liberia First Lady Senator (Dr.) Jewel Howard-Taylor; wives of governors of Abia, Imo, Ogun, Osun, Nasarawa, Kebbi States and so on.

In attendance at the summit that is expected to be attended by more than 1000 delegates from different parts of the country, are Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State and his Lagos State counterpart, Mr. Akinwumi Ambode.

Mrs. Ajimobi, who is the Convener of the conference, stated that the theme for this year’s summit that would kast for three days was coined out of “Our appraisal of the life of the average woman and how she is able to survive and succeed against all odds. In the course of this appraisal, we discovered that the greatest strength of a successful woman is her resilience.

- Advertisement -

“Resilience has been defined as the power or ability to return to the original form or position after being bent, compressed or stretched. The Oxford dictionary defines it as the ability to recover quickly from difficulties.

“A woman is therefore only able to make a difference in her society and the world at large if she is able to recover quickly from the setbacks and vicissitudes that life may throw across her path. These setbacks could be financial, physical, emotional or even psychological.

“It is not these drawbacks that matter but how we are able to deal with them and return to status quo after being bent, compressed or stretched by the issues of life.

“There is no successful woman today who doesn’t have a story or two to tell. I have mine and I am certain that millions of other women have their stories too. Our theme this year is therefore very apt and very instructive as we will hear touching stories of resilience and the power of not losing focus even in the face of harsh and grave realities as well as how we can continue to make a difference in all our spheres of endeavours,” she said.