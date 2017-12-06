- Advertisement -

Katsina State government has launched the National Animal Identification and Management Solution in a move to eradicate cattle rustling in Nigeria.

The state Governor Aminu Masari said the technology would immensely assist Law enforcement agents in determining animal ownership and thus discourage animal rustling.

Governor Masari described the launch as a step towards participation in the international livestock export market for which identification is a prerequisite. He charges all indigenes of the state to actively support the initiative.

Also speaking, the Governor of Maradi in the Niger Republic, applauds the Nigerian government for adopting the technology, and expresses hope that it will in be adopted on the other side of the Border in the near future.

Other contributors are optimistic that the move would go along way in safeguarding livestock in the County.

Earlier, Chairman of the Local Organising Committee, say the decision was taken during the state’s 2016 economic summit.