The police have released Moses Motoni, a tracking officer of BudgIT, a civic tech organisation.
Motoni was reportedly arrested under controversial circumstances on Tuesday.
BudgIT had blamed Sani Mohammed, senator representing Niger south, and Faruk Muhammadu, lawmaker representing Bida/Gbako/Katcha constituency in the lower legislative chamber, for the arrest.
The organisation said its tracking officer was picked up for sensitising citizens on constituency projects in Bida, Niger state.
News of Motoni’s detention had sparked criticism amid the #EndSARS casmpaign.
On Wednesday, the police tweeted a picture of Motoni and Jimoh Moshood, spokesman of the force.
