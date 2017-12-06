- Advertisement -

The military has removed the Theatre Commander of the counter-insurgency operation, Operation Lafiya Dole, in the North East, Maj.-Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru and replaced him with a new commander, Maj.-Gen. Nicholas Rogers.

Military sources said the new Theatre Commander, who was the Chief of Logistics at Army Headquarters, in Abuja, until his redeployment, would be the fifth commander of the operation to end Boko Haram insurgency in the northeast.

The military is yet to make known officially the new appointment, but sources at the theatre command headquarters, in Maiduguri, said Gen. Attahiru who was appointed, in May, will now move to the Army Headquarters as Deputy Chief of Policy and Plans.