Veritas University, Abuja, says it will award students of the school who graduated with a first-class automatic scholarship to study a masters degree programme in the field of their choice in the institution.

Prof. Micheal Kwanashie, the Vice Chancellor of the university made the disclosure in Abuja on Tuesday at its 10th anniversary and 6th convocation of the school.

Kwanashie said that the decision was approved by the stakeholders of the university.

He said that the school was keen not only about success in studies but making an impact in the society via discipline, moral standard and spirituality.

The vice chancellor also noted that some of the students, who made first class, included reverend sisters who had the passion to study.

The school, he said, was committed to ensuring that it was recognised among the best universities in the world while striving to maintain relevance in the Catholic Church.

Kwanashie also said that from 2018, the school would commence postgraduate programmes in departments that were academically ready and not because the school wanted to.

“I am sure and confident that we will not fall short after every scrutiny from the education bodies that may come to investigate our processes,’’ he said.

In his remarks, Prof. Abubakar Rasheed, the Executive Secretary of Nigerian Universities Commission (NUC), said that the commission would continue to partner with the school to execute notable projects that would promote standard in education.

He, however, urged the graduates to strive to be employers of labour.

Rasheed also urged the university to identify and proffer solutions to challenges in their host community.

More than 50 students from the school’s College of Education, Management Sciences, Natural and Applied Science, Post Graduate Studies and others graduated from the university.

The event had in attendance members of the schools governing council, Catholic Bishops from various Dioceses, Vice Chancellors of some Nigerian Universities, and professors of different fields.