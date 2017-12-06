- Advertisement -

The Prelate and of the Presbyterian Church of Nigeria, His Eminence, Most Rev. Nzie Eke, has revealed reason behind the controversies on tithe payment in churches in Nigeria.

He said that payment was not the issue but usage of tithes in Churches by clergies.

The Clergy maintained that payment of tithes was biblical but that what was breeding controversy was its usage.

Rev Eke made this known shortly after the just concluded All Presbyterian National Conference held in Calabar, Cross River State capital.

Regretting the attitudes of clergies toward tithes, Most Rev Eke said that nothing was wrong with tithing because it was scriptural and could be found in several portions of the bible.

“Nothing is wrong with tithing, it is in the Bible and very biblical.

- Advertisement -

“The issue is not whether it is right or wrong but the controversy it has generated is because of what it is used for. We are mostly farmers in this part, no right thinking farmer can eat his seed yam because that is the future of his farm.

“For the fact that you are being blessed, you have to recognize that there is someone doing all that for you, and you need to show him that you are grateful”, he said.

The Prelate said the growth of the church was a welcome development but cautioned Christian to be alert because a lot of fake churches were springing up in our society.

According to him: “What matters is the reformation of a man’s heart but a lot of churches are only interested in what you have in your pocket.

“What is paramount is the soul, and not sacrament, we must draw closer to God and fear him because, after all said and done, the salvation of every soul is the most essential thing.”