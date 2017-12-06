- Advertisement -

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project, SERAP, has called for the release of BudgIT staff, Moses Motoni, who was allegedly arrested by operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) in Kaduna.

The group accused Senator Sani Ahmed of being responsible for his arrest, while calling on President Muhammadu Buhari and the Senate president, Bukola Saraki, to intervene.

The statement on twitter reads: “SERAP is dismayed & appalled by the arbitrary arrest and detention of Motoni on account of his peaceful anti-corruption work.

“He’s a human rights defender and must be released immediately and unconditionally.

“Bukola Saraki should urgently call to order & sanction Senator SANI MOHAMMED, Niger South Senatorial District, who is reportedly using his position @NGRSenate to oppress an innocent citizen Motoni @BudgITng #EndSARS

“Will @MBuhari @ProfOsinbajo @bukolasaraki do something NOW before it’s too late to end the continuing detention and ill-treatment of Motoni @BudgITng? Nigerians are watching. #EndSARS

According to BudgIT, civil society organisation, Motoni was arrested by lamakers in Niger state over budget analysis and presently at SARS Office, Old Abbatoir, Abuja.

“He is currently being held for doing his job. #EndSARS”

“Hello @PoliceNG, this is Moses Motoni, currently being manhandled SARS officers. His arrest was ordered by lawmakers for sensitizing citizens on the budget in Niger State. #EndSARS

“Hello @PoliceNG @ProfOsinbajo, Moses Motoni must NOT be reported dead. He is NOT an armed robber. He is being held and currently on his way to Abuja. #EndSARS”