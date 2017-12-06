- Advertisement -

In spite of widespread criticism against her appointment as the Commissioner for Happiness in Imo State, Mrs Ogechi Ololo, has said her appointment was made in order to make the people of the state happy.

Ololo, also a biological sister of the state governor Rochas Okorocha, said her ministry has a lot to offer and that her appointment should not be trivialised.

“There are also many people out there that need our service,” Ololo told BBC Africa.

“This is Imo life and I believe Imolites are very, very happy about it. This is a new ministry and people don’t understand, so they have the right to ask these questions.”

The commissioner said she believed the reason for the creation of the ministry will be justified with time.

Before her appointment as commissioner, she served as the deputy chief of staff, domestic and internal affairs, in the government.

But Ololo argued that her brother should not be accused of nepotism.

She said, “he (Okorocha) did not create the ministry just because I’m his sister.”

She insisted that the state already has in place policies in place to ensure people are happy.

“Here, in Imo State, we have free education. This policy makes people happy. By paying for the children’s school fees simply means parents do not need to worry.

“That is a policy of happiness. That is the part of the Ministry of Happiness,” Ololo said.