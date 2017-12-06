- Advertisement -

Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, has told the Federal High Court in Abuja to visit the home of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, in Abia State.

Abaribe is one of the three sureties of the missing IPOB leader.

Abaribe told Justice Binta Nyako to visit the IPOB leader’s home allegedly invaded by soldiers in Abia State in September.

Justice Nyako on Tuesday adjourned Kanu’s trial until February 20, 2018.

The Senator, whose motion seeking the court’s order to compel the Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen. Tukur Buratai, to produce Kanu, is still pending in court, filed his fresh motion on December 4, 2017.

The motion, filed by Abaribe’s lawyer, Chukwuma-Machukwu Ume, SAN, ureged the court to visit and make physical inspection of Nnamdi Kanu’s residence, at Isiama, Afaraukwu Ibeku Umuahia Abia State.

He also alleged subsequent arrest and “taking away of Kanu by the Nigerian Army.”

- Advertisement -

As part of the grounds for the motion, Abaribe contended that Kanu was at his residence before and all through the period of September 11 to 14, 2017 at Isiama Afaraukwu Ibeku, when the house was allegedly invaded by soldiers.

His lawyer stated, “Applicant’s agent has been severally prevented by agents of the Nigerian Army (6th respondent) as well as other security agents from accessing the residence of Kanu at (Isiama Afaraukwu Ibeku) as to show the court the characters of the invasion and occupation of Kanu and the eventual arrest and taking away of Kanu by the staff and agents of the Army.

“The applicant is desirous of the court seeing and examining Kanu’s residence which has been stated as an evidence before the court.

“The application will help the court and indeed the applicant in the determination of his application before this court.”