An Abuja Division of the Federal High Court has reversed its order made on May 30, to freeze 16 accounts belonging to wife of former President Goodluck Jonathan.

Justice Binta Nyako withdrew the order on Tuesday over failure of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, to conduct its investigation within 90 days into the alleged infractions involving the 16 accounts.

The court’s decision followed an application by the counsel to Mrs. Jonathan asking the court to set aside an ex-parte motion filed by the EFCC for continued control of the accounts.

Mike Ozekhome, described EFCC’s failure to carry out the said investigation as an abuse of court process.

“The judge, Justice Binta, had given the EFCC 90 days within which to investigate and prosecute parties involved in the allegations but they never did that.

“So we asked the court to set aside the interim forfeiture order. The judge set aside the order granted on May 30,” Mr. Ozekhome said.