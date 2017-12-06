- Advertisement -

A coalition of women drawn from 5 local government areas in Gombe state has called on Nigerian women to participate actively in the ongoing debate for the restructuring of the country.

Members of the coalition made their position known on Tuesday at the Gombe state Assembly complex after embarking on a street rally organized by a Non governmental organization, Hope Foundation For The Lonely supported by Action Aids Nigeria.

The group noted that women were totally excluded in the debate on the issue of restructuring, especially those at the grassroot, hence they decided to embarked on an awareness campaign to motivate women to ensure they fully participate in national discussions.

Speaking to Journalists after the awareness walk the Executive director of hope for the lonely, Sarah Yakowa, called for a concerted effort to correct the poor participation of women in politics and governance.

She said the coalition is concern about the growing imbalance in the percentage of women representation in elective positions of authority at all levels and their low level of involvement in national discussions.

Sarah noted that women are the most vulnerable group who are always at the receiving end when it comes to insecurity in the nation but unfortunately they are not fully aware or understand what restructuring is all about.

She said it was based in that the foundation with the support of Action Aids decided to organized an interactive and awareness forum with women at the grassroots to enlighten them about the issue of restructuring and to also hear their views and contributions.

“Women representatives from 5 LGAs, Biliri, Funakaye, Yamal- Deba, Gombe and Shongom and also a representation of female persons living with disability were involved in the discussion and they came up with positive solutions and actions towards contributing to the unity and peaceful coexistence of the Nigerian people.”