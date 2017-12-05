- Advertisement -

Wife of the President, Mrs Aisha Buhari, on Tuesday decried the “disheartening statistics” of maternal and child mortality in the country.

Mrs Buhari expressed this worry at a 3-day advocacy training workshop on Reproductive, Maternal, Newborn, Child, Adolescent, Health and Nutrition (RMNCAH+N) in Minna.

Mrs Buhari, who was represented by Mrs Pauline Tallen, said except urgent steps were taken to address the problem, it would get worse.

“Except every one of us takes responsibility and strategic action to address this issue in our immediate regions, they may remain unchanged and even grow worse.

“I know that this room is populated with knowledgeable individuals and key stakeholders who have the capacity to influence the indices and change our trajectory for good,” she added

According to her, the workshop could not have come at a better time and requires the support and commitment of all towards championing RMNCAH+N advocacy in states.

Also speaking, wife of the Niger State governor, Dr Amina Bello, said that spouses of governors should take it as a moral obligation to support governments in reducing the high rate of maternal and child deaths caused by preventable and curable diseases.

“As you may be aware, we all share a common passion and vision to improve the health status and overall quality of the lives of the people,”

Bello noted that she has been working with the Niger state government, through her RAISE foundation, to fast track the improvement of maternal and child health, women empowerment and girl child education.

“We have been raising awareness to spur affirmation on issues affecting the survival and growth of women and the girl child.

“We are involved in advocacy to improve the reproductive health rights and awareness campaign to improve maternal and child health,” she added.

She said that her dream was a Nigeria where no woman dies from pregnancy related causes, adding her foundation would continue to create awareness and opportunity for women and girls to realize their full potentials in an environment that is safe for pregnancy and childbirth.

NAN reports that the workshop was organized for wives of governors of states in north central geo-political zone and their technical officers and other stakeholders in support of the Future Assured programme of the wife of the president.