A federal high court sitting in Lagos has ordered the temporary forfeiture of two penthouses which are linked to Diezani Alison-Madueke, former minister of petroleum resources.

The properties, located in Lagos, are said to be valued at $4.760 million.

At its sitting on Tuesday, Mojisola Olatoregun, the presiding judge, ordered that the two properties be temporarily forfeited to the federal government pending investigations by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The forfeiture order follows an ex-parte motion filed by the EFCC which told the court the properties are suspected to be proceeds of crime.