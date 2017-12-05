- Advertisement -

The Kaduna State government has said that it is planning to generate over N28 billion as its internally generated revenue (IGR) this year, the highest by the state since inception.

Last year, the state was able to generate only N23 billion.

The Director, Development and Coordination, Planning and Budget Commission, Kaduna State, Mrs Phoebe Sukai Yayi, disclosed this while exchanging views with journalists in Minna, Niger State on Tuesday.

Mrs Yayi said before 2016, the state generated a paltry N14 billion annually as a result of what she described as “improper record keeping, lack of accountability and touting”.

“Today as I talk to you, we do not have touts in the tax collection system in our state,” she said, adding that the introduction of e- payment for taxes and levies also assisted in boosting the state IGR.