Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State has lauded his Commissioner for Justice and Attorney-General, Sulaiman Usman, over his conferment with the highest honour of legal profession in Nigeria, the Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN).

The governor described the commissioner as ‘a committed and hardworking lawyer,’ who is working to entrench fairness and speedy administration of justice in the state.

He stated this at a reception organised by the state chapter of Nigeria Bar Association in honour of the Commissioner for attainment of the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria in the legal profession.

Governor Tambuwal, who was represented by Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Bashir Garba, described the commissioner as a source of pride to the state calling on up coming legal practitioners to emulate him.

Chairman of the occasion and Chief Judge of the state, Hon. Justice Bello Abbas, expressed delight with the association for organising such reception.

He also described the event as historic and worth doing for a outstanding and intelligent legal practitioner Sulaiman Usman.

Also speaking, a notable politician and Jarman Sokoto, Alhaji Ummarun Kwabo, advised Usman to continue to showcase the spirit of hard work, commitment and ensure that justice is done to whoever deserves it.

Chairman of the state chapter of Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), Barr. Lema Wali, said the Association decided to stage the reception in view of the celebrants starling qualities in the legal profession.

In his remarks the celebrant, Sulaiman Usman, thanked God for his admission to the inner bar and promised to deliver legal services with the highest standard of excellence.