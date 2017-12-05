- Advertisement -

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo on Tuesday visited Numan in Adamawa state, over reported clashes between farmers and herdsmen.

The most recent attack, which took place on Monday, left two district heads dead.

Osinbajo said his visit is to get a first hand report of the various attacks as instructed by President Muhammadu Buhari.

He promised the residents that a permanent solution will be worked out regarding the crisis.

“I’m here on Mr. President’s instruction, he wants a first hand report of what happened in Numan and Mubi earlier,” Osinbajo was quoted to have said.

“A permanent solution would be worked out. He condoles (with) victims & adds that impunity would not be condoned anymore regarding this conflicts.

“What our people want is to be led to progress. As leaders, our duty is to lead the people towards prosperity & development. That is the kind of leadership we must provide. If we don’t provide that, then we have lost our rights to be leaders.”

On Tuesday, some residents said suspected herdsmen invaded some parts of Numan, during which an unconfirmed number of persons were reportedly killed and houses burnt.

The latest attacks were suspected to be reprisals for the alleged killing of some Fulani residents in the area.