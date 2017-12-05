- Advertisement -

An FCT High Court in Gudu on Tuesday adjourned final written addresses in former Taraba governor, Jolly Nyame’s alleged N1.64 billion fraud case until Jan. 23, 2018.

Nyame is being prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in a 21-count charge of misappropriating Taraba funds to the tune of N1.64 billion while in office.

The EFCC counsel, Rotimi Jacobs (SAN), told the court that he needed to put the proceedings in order to establish more facts on the case.

Jacobs apologised for the delay in submitting his written address which led to the adjournment, which he blamed on recent personal challenges he was facing.

He said “it isn’t in my character to delay, I have to apologise to the court and the defence.”

He explained that he had however, done 50 pages into written address, and needed a short date to complete it.

The EFCC prosecutor told the court that he had a busy schedule where he appeared in court on daily basis.

He added that “corruption cases in Supreme Court is almost on a daily basis and I have to appear in court every day.”

Responding, Justice Adebukola Banjoko told Jacobs that he should be used to his schedules and experiences.

“I thought you were the one who, on the last adjourned date, said that today’s date was too far.”

Banjoko told the prosecution that she would grant his request by giving him more time to enable him to file his written address so that the defence could respond in time.

The judge also said she needed to look at the addresses of both counsel thoroughly before adoption on Jan. 23.

Nyame had officially closed his case on Oct. 12 after appearing as witness number four.