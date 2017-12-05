- Advertisement -

Justice Rilwan Aikawa of the Federal High Court sitting in Lagos has granted the former Minister of State for Finance, Mrs. Nenadi Usman, the permission to travel to the United States of America, USA, for medical care.

Justice Aikawa, who granted the permission on Tuesday, also ordered that Mrs. Nenadi Usman’s passport be released to her to enable her travel to USA from December 18.

Mrs. Nenadi Usman had disclosed to the court that she had cancer and needed to travel abroad for treatment.

She had disclosed her cancer problem when she asked Justice Muslim Hassan of the Federal High Court in Lagos to permit her to travel abroad to receive treatment.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had arraigned Usman with former Minister of Aviation Chief Femi Fani-Kayode.

They were charged with former National Chairman of the Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON) and ex-Chairman of Kagarko Local Government of Kaduna State, Mr. Yusuf Danjuma, and a company said to belong to him, Jointrust Dimentions Nigeria Limited. EFCC arraigned them on a 17-count charge of laundering about N4.6billion. They pleaded not guilty.

However, following the granting of her permission to travel abroad for medical care, Justice Aikawa said that she is to present herself for trial on the next adjourned date of January 31, 2018.