The Nigerian Army is set to hold the 4th quarter Chief of Army Staff Conference designed to reflect on military’s performance in 2017 and make projections for 2018.

President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to be the Special Guest of Honour at the conference which will hold in Ibadan from Dec. 10 to Dec. 15.

Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, the Chief of Army Staff, who spoke through the Chief of Policy and Plans, Maj.-Gen. Chris Jemitola, announced in Abuja on Tuesday.

Buratai also said that retired Maj.-Gen. Ike Nwachukwu would deliver a lecture at the occasion entitled, “Safeguarding Nigeria’s Unity and Sovereignty: A Patriotic and Constitutional Imperative for the Nigerian Army’’.

The theme of the conference is “Re-appraising the Nigerian Army’s Operational Efficiency in Containing Contemporary National Security Challenges’’.

According to Buratai, the theme is carefully selected in pursuit of one of Mr President’s cardinal objectives of enhancing national security amidst the fight against corruption and sustainable economic growth.

He said the conference would provide opportunity for the army to appraise its training and operations activities as well as logistics and administrative matters.

It would enable the military to seek ways at consolidating on the successes so far achieved in repositioning the Nigerian Army for better performance in the discharge of its constitutional roles.

“These would be based on the lessons drawn from the activities of the year (2017) ending in pursuance of the Nigerian army’s responsibilities of maintaining and defending the territorial integrity of Nigeria,’’ the army chief said.

He restated that the army would continue to uphold its core values of loyalty, courage, professionalism, discipline, respect and sacrifice.

“Our loyalty to the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria remains sacrosanct in the interest of a united and prosperous Nigeria.

“The Nigerian Army wishes to reiterate its continued subordination to constituted democratic authorities, especially to the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria at all times,’’ Buratai added.