- Advertisement -

No fewer than 2, 210 National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members currently undergoing a 3-week orientation in Bauchi State are to be vaccinated against meningitis, by the state’s Primary Healthcare Development Agency (BASPHCDA).

Chairman of the agency, Mr. Adamu Gamawa, disclosed this, on Tuesday, while briefing journalists in Bauchi.

Gamawa said that the aim of the vaccination was to ensure that all the corps members were protected against the deadly meningitis.

- Advertisement -

“The state agency with the support of the National Healthcare Agency is conducting a two-day vaccination exercise for the 2210 corps members presently at the Bauchi camp.

“As some of them are coming from the other parts of the country where the weather is not too cool and soon we will enter hot weather in this part of the country,” he said.

The name of the vaccine is ‘MenAfricVac’ and would last in human body for 10 years.

Our correspondent learnt that the exercise was scheduled to commence on Monday 4 to Wednesday 5, 2017.