- Advertisement -

Director General of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brig.-Gen. Suleiman Kazaure, has charged corps members in the country to step up sensitisation campaign against human trafficking, economic crime and drug abuse in their host communities.

Gen. Kazaure also urged corps members to discourage parents and guardians against releasing their children to strangers to seek for greener pastures abroad.

He disclosed this, on Tuesday, during an interactive session with Batch ‘B’, stream I corps members at the Permanent Orientation Camp Mangu, Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The Director-General was represented at the occasion by Director, Planning, Research and Statistic, Mrs. Victoria Bose Okakwu.

Gen. Kazaure urged the crops members to take advantage of the skills acquisition in camp to development themselves and become economic independent after the service year.

- Advertisement -

“In view of the increasing rate of human trafficking dehumanisation of Nigerian youths who travel abroad for in search of greener pasture, corps member should step up campaign to educate and sensitize their various communities about the recent trend of human trafficking to discourage Nigerians from traveling about for what is not clearly known to them.

“You should tell the people that human trafficking is evil, it is bad and it should be discourage. It is time we call human trafficking with it real name and the real name is evil. Nigeria is good enough and I must say that if you travel across the length and breath of our country you will realise that we are blessed.

“There is no need for any body to leave this country and travel outside to look for greener pasture, the pasture in Nigeria is green and even greener than those countries we think.”

Plateau State NYSC coordinator, Mrs. Olufunmilayo Akin-Moses, said security has been provided for corps members in camp and across the state for effective and hitch free service year.

She urged the corps members to accept their posting and take it as the will of God towards realising their destiny and warned that anyone who abscond any activities during the service year will not pass out.