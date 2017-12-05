- Advertisement -

The police have allayed the fears of Nigerians over the alert recently issued by the US and UK on possible attacks in the federal capital territory and six states.

In a statement on Monday, Jimoh Moshood, police spokesman, urged residents of the identified states not to panic as adequate security measures had been put in place.

The six states are Adamawa, Bauchi, Borno, Gombe, Jigawa and Yobe.

Moshood said Ibrahim Idris, inspector-general of police, has ordered commissioners of police and their supervising assistant inspectors-general of police across the country to be on red-alert and beef up security throughout the concerned states and other parts of the country.

“This is to nip in the bud and prevent the spread of further attacks in the affected states and other states of the federation,” he said.

“Notwithstanding the recent cautions and warnings by US and UK missions in Nigeria of possible attacks by Boko Haram Insurgents on soft targets in FCT, Adamawa, Bauchi, Borno, Gombe, Jigawa and Yobe, the IGP has re-emphasised his directive to the officers to remain on red alert.”

Moshood said the police commissioners in the identified states were under strict instructions to hold stakeholders’ meetings with the people in their areas of responsibility.

He said: “They are also to ensure 24-hour patrols of mosques and churches, markets, schools, motor parks, hotels, recreation centres, settlements, villages, towns and cities in the mentioned states.

“The operations, which have commenced in the indicated states will continue throughout the month of December and into the new year and beyond.”

The federal government had earlier given a similar assurance.