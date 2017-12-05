- Advertisement -

The senate has set up an ad-hoc committee to investigate claims of human rights abuse by officers of the special anti-robbery squad (SARS).

The committee was established to review Nigeria’s security infrastructure for better performance in light of recent public uproar over the inhumane treatment of Nigerians by SARS officials.

The senate mandated the committee to prepare a report based on a thorough investigation and make relevant recommendations.

Reacting to a motion raised by Isa Misau, a senator representing Bauchi central senatorial district, Bukola Saraki, senate president reiterated the need for an urgent inquiry into the issue.

“We have already set up an ad-hoc committee to look at the security infrastructure in the country and I think it’s appropriate that we send these recommendations to them for further consideration,” he said.

“The inspector general himself is reviewing the structure and I think it is clear that there is something wrong going on that needs urgent attention.

“I advise the committee to take action to quickly find a solution to this problem because it is happening all around our constituencies and we must respond to the needs of our people.”