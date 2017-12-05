- Advertisement -

The Nigerian Air Force said it made significant success in its fight against Boko Haram terrorists last week as two of its fighter jets hit large gathering of Boko Haram terrorists in two separate locations.

The operations, according to the Air Force in a statement, Tuesday morning, by its spokesman, Air Vice Marshal Olatukunbo Adesanya, was in furtherance of Operation Lafiya Dole against the terrorists in the North East.

The first operation which the statement explained, took place on 24 November 2017, “successfully neutralized a large gathering of Boko Haram terrorists in Bogumeri, Borno State.”

“A NAF platform, while on routine Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR), had previously discovered the large gathering of the Boko Haram terrorists in the area, which was known to have significant Boko Haram terrorists presence.

“Consequently, NAF fighter aircraft were detailed to carry out air interdiction on the target, in quick succession.

“The Alpha Jet fighter aircraft attacked the target with bombs, killing the insurgents and setting some structures ablaze, “the statement said .

The statement added: “Meanwhile, in a separate attack on 28 November 2017, the NAF successfully neutralized another large gathering of Boko Haram terrorists in Gobars, 15km north west of Gwoza.”

“A NAF ISR platform had previously discovered the armed Boko Haram terrorists, who were gathered by a building that was apparently being used as a hideout. The subsequent air strike resulted in the immediate destruction of the target building, killing all the BHTs inside it, “it further said.