President Muhammadu Buhari has nominated Anthony Okechuwku Ojukwu as the executive secretary of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC).

The nomination of Ojukwu was contained in a letter read by Senate President Bukola Saraki on the floor of the upper legislative chamber on Tuesday.

Buhari asked the senators to confirm the nominee according to the act of the commission.

‎”Dear distinguished senate president, confirmation of the appointment of Mr Anthony Okechuwku Ojukwu as the executive secretary National Human Rights Commission,” the letter read.

“In accordance with provisions of section 8 of the National Human Rights Commission amendment act 2010, I have the pleasure to present Mr Anthony Okechuwku Ojukwu for confirmation as the executive secretary of the National Human Rights Commission by the senate.

“Please find attached copies of his curriculum vitae.”