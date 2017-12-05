- Advertisement -

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar on Tuesday called for justice over attack on two communities of Lawaru and Dong in Demsa Local Government Area of Adamawa State.

The Waziri of Adamawa condemned the killing of Village Heads of Lawaru and Dong communities in Demsa Local Government area in the Monday attack, describing same as a cowardly attack.

The attack is suspected to have been carried out by herdsmen

In his tweets, he wrote, “This is a disgraceful, cowardly attack on innocent people. My thoughts and prayers are with my people of Lawaru and Dung.

“I implore the security services and the FG to ensure the culprits are brought to justice and such murders do not occur in the future.”