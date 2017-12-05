- Advertisement -

Brig.-Gen. Suleiman Kazaure, the Director-General, National Youths Service Corps (NYSC), on Tuesday, advised corps members to desist from unnecessary and unauthorised travelling.

Kazaure gave the advice during facility tour at the Temporary Orientation Camp, Kaiama, Kolokuma/Opokuma Local Government Area of Bayelsa.

The director-general said the visit and inspection of the camp was part of his 2017 camp tour to assess corps members’ comfort and security.

The 2017 Batch ‘B’ Stream 1 corps members are currently undergoing three weeks orientation.

Represented by the NYSC Director, Audit, Mr Adeleke Abiodun, the director-general said many corps members had died in auto crash in journeys which they embarked upon without permit during their service year.

Kazaure insisted that obtaining proper permission would do the corps members more good before travelling out of their duty post.

He added that “before embarking on any journey while in camp or places of your primary assignment, NYSC members should obtain permission because there are sanctions for not doing so.

“Members should only travel when it is necessary and approved; my visit to the camp here in Bayelsa is to see the condition of corps members.

“I am assuring corps members, not only in Bayelsa but across the country, that the management of the scheme and state governments are fully committed to their welfare.”

The NYSC boss also urged them to respect the religions and cultures of their host communities, saying “I also believe that you have been taught on the ways of life, custom and values of your host state.

“I urge you to respect them, be security conscious and don’t just pack your bag and start to travel up and down.

“Find a way to contribute your quota to building a better Nigeria; always pay attention to the skill acquisition programmes in camp and ensure that your life after service is better.”

The NYSC Coordinator in the state, Mrs Loto Bolade, commended the director-general for the visit, adding that corps members were dedicated to serve their fatherland.

Bolade said that the orientation in the state had been hitch-free since the camp formerly opened on Nov. 21.

She added that “I must say that this Unique Batch of the scheme has been dedicated to camp activities and I am very sure they are going to surpass their colleague’s achievement when they are posted to their host communities.”

Bolade, however, said that the camp was a temporary facility, noting that “it has limited amenities, facilities and water-logged environment due to the terrain of the state.”