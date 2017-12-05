- Advertisement -

The Sultan of Sokoto, Dr. Sa’ad Abubakar, has attributed incessant killings in the country, especially in the north to failure of the government.

He blamed leadership in the states for not discharging their duties as expected.

- Advertisement -

Dr. Abubakar made the pronouncement in Kaduna on Monday at the General Assembly of northern traditional rulers.

But government officials were quick to note that they have been doing their best.

They however resolved to work better in harmony for peace in the north, and the country at large.