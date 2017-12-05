- Advertisement -

Mr Mohammed Danmallam, Commissioner of Police, Enugu State Command has commended operatives of the Anti-Vice Squad of Police Zone-9 Headquarters, Umuahia for smashing suspected notorious armed robbery squad along Udi-Ozalla road.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), for the command, SP Ebere Amaraizu said this in a statement on Tuesday in Enugu.

The PPRO said Danmallam gave the commendation when the Anti-Vice Squad team visited his office with the Divisional Police Officer in-charge of Awkunanaw Division, CSP Mike Onuh.

Onuh, he said, visited Danmallam to brief him on the success of the operation.

The police commissioner noted that operatives recovered a sub-machine gun, two pistols as well as expended and those not expended.

The PPRO quoted the police boss as having praised the squad for launching onslaught on the hideouts of the gang, on Dec. 4 at about 8 a.m, with a success story.

Danmallam noted that the onslaught was launched through intelligence information and a well coordinated operation along Udi-Ozalla road.

He said that three of the suspected armed robbers were fatally injured and later confirmed dead, adding that their weapons were recovered from them during the attack.

“It was further gathered that the ensuing gun duel between police operatives, suspected armed robbers may have left some of the fleeing gang with various degrees of injuries.

“Hence, the command is advising members of the public, particularly hospital operators, to watch out for those that will visit their hospital with injuries suspected to be that of bullet.

‘’They should report promptly to any nearby police station or formation for necessary action,’’ he said.