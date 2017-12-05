- Advertisement -

The Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora, Honourable Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has said that the Italian embassy in Nigeria has apologised for burying the 26 female migrants who drowned on the Mediterranean Sea en-route to Italy.

Dabiri-Erewa who was a guest on TVC on Tuesday said the victims were buried nine days earlier than the date agreed with the Nigerian government.

She maintained that only three of the 26 young girls have been confirmed to be Nigerians and that the Italian government buried the ladies without contacting their families.

She said, “Italy has apologized to Nigeria for burying the girls 9 days earlier before passing the information as we agreed, and they said if we want the bodies exhumed, they will exhume the bodies and send to Nigeria but Nigerians are skeptical that how do we know which of the buried bodies belong to Nigerian.

”We hear stories of organ trafficking that is one of the main reason we are angry that they buried them without informing us.

“It was shocking to watch the burial of these migrants on television… the information from the Italian embassy to National Agency for Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) was the fact that these girls would be buried on November 26,” she had said.

“We are asking the Italian authorities, and we have communicated a letter through the Italian embassy here in Nigeria, why these girls were buried nine days before the agreed date.

“Secondly, where are the results of the pathological tests that were done, who conducted the DNA tests and how do we now identify that all 26 girls were Nigerians?”

The deceased, all females, who were alleged to have been sexually abused, got buried in Italy on November 17.

The government had demanded explanations from Italy after a public outcry.