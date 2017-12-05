- Advertisement -

Borno State Governor Kashim Shettima yesterday said 500 youths would be recruited into the Civilian JTF to boost the security of Biu township and safeguard the community against insurgents.

Governor Shettima stated this when he paid a condolence visit to the Emir of Biu, Umar Mustapha Aliyu, over the last week suicide bomb attack which killed 17 persons.

“We are going to recruit 500 youths within the township as security volunteers to safeguard against insurgency attacks and these youths will be thoroughly screened by the Department of the State Services.

“Biu town has not experienced any attack in the last three years and now that the insurgents have tested and succeeded.

“Therefore, I urge parents in the five communities that made up Biu who have grown up children to volunteer 500 of them, 100 in each community”, the governor said.

According to him, in each community, 250 Civilian JTF will work in the day time, while the other 250 should work in the night.

He added that the security plan will also be extended to Jere local government area and Maiduguri Metropolitant Councilsm.

“We will be starting with Biu and later spread to the rest of the other local councils in the State”, he declared.

Shettima implored people of the area to support security operatives in the fight against Boko Haram by alerting them on the movements of suspicious individuals.

Responding, the emir thanked the governor for the visit, saying it signified his concern for the people.