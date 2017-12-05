- Advertisement -

The Nigerian Army has called on the general public to disregard the reports making the rounds on social media that it is recruiting.

While describing the report as false and a handiwork of fraudulent syndicate with the aim of deceiving unsuspecting members of the public, the army through its spokesman, Brigadier General Sani Kukasheka Usman, warned Nigerians against sending money into any account.

He said, “the attention of the Nigerian Army is drawn to activities of a fraudulent syndicate that has placed fake adverts to deceive unsuspecting members of the public on alleged commissioning into the Nigerian Army.

“The group specifically used Facebook and other Social Media platforms to entice interested persons and thereafter solicited for token payments into a certain bank account.

“The public is please requested to disregard such advertisements on the Social Media as the Nigerian Army is not recruiting at this moment.

“Members of the public are please enjoined to report such fraudulent groups to the nearest security agency or better still, contact the information Nigerian Army Call Centre on 193 using any of the networks.”