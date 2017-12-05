- Advertisement -

The Association of Waterwell Drilling Rig Owners and Practitioners (AWDROP) says it is partnering with the Oyo State Government to rehabilitate boreholes in the state.

The President of the association, Mr Michael Ale, told newsmen in Ibadan on Monday that the initiative would involve the repair of old boreholes and provision of new ones.

Ale described the project as a brilliant initiative that would promote sustainable development through the provision of potable water for residents of the state.

The initiative, he said, is tagged: “All Boreholes in Oyo Live Again (Project ABIOLA)’’

“Project ABIOLA is borne out of the association’s programme, National Borehole Rejuvenation and Rehabilitation Program (NABORE), which incidentally is in line with the Partnership for Expanded Water, Sanitation and Hygiene, PEWASH programme of the Federal Ministry of Water Resources,’’ he said.

The AWDROP president thanked Gov. Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State for the privilege given the association to float the initiative, saying it would help address the challenge of abandoned boreholes.

“It has become a normal occurrence that boreholes develop faults after they are inaugurated and the issue is usually lack of management to make these boreholes to continually function.

“For government drilled boreholes, people believe that they are less concerned and therefore leave these facilities uncared for.

“This project thus allows partnership between the state government and private individuals to enhance their sustainability.

“These boreholes will be in public places like markets, churches, motor parks where there are so many people. We will ensure that community heads will be in charge of these facilities,’’ he said.