Ayodele Fayose, governor of Ekiti, says the country’s major challenges are unemployment and underemployment.

Fayose said this in Abuja on Monday at the presentation of ‘Why the poor are still with us’, a book authored by Bode Ola, a former senator representing Ekiti central.

The governor, who was represented Ayodeji Oladimeji, a member of the house of representatives, said if the problem of unemployment is tackled, there would be relative peace across the country.

“Today the major challenge in the country is unemployment and underemployment,” he said.

“We are not here to celebrate the high and mighty, but we are here to celebrate the Nigerian people.”

David Mark, former senate president and chairman of the occasion, said the government should look at the solutions proffered in the book.

“The book will provide us opportunity to appreciate and deal with poverty in Nigeria,” Mark represented by Moyitaba Mohammed, said.

On his part, Ola said poverty is a threat to prosperity anywhere.

“As a politician, l became much concerned that Nigeria is one of the countries that poverty is very felt,” the author said.

He explained that poverty was inherent in the country because of corruption.

Gbenga Ibileye, the reviewer of the book, said if people were able to develop their ideas, it would be easier to leave poverty.

Ibileye said poverty of ideas is “worst than poverty of resources”.