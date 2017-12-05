- Advertisement -

Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State has sworn in his biological sister, Ogechi Ololo, as Commissioner for Happiness and Couples’ Fulfillment in the State.

Okorocha’s sister, who was the All Progressives Congress candidate for the House of Representatives seat for Owerri Federal Constituency in 2015, has served in various capacities since Okorocha became the state governor in 2011.

Before her new appointment, she equally served as Okorocha’s Deputy Chief of Staff and Special Adviser on Domestic Matters.

She was sworn in alongside 27 other commissioners and 27 Transition Committee Chairmen for the 27 local government councils in the state on Monday by the Governor.

Okorocha told the new appointees to prove their worth in the service of the state and people.

Swearing in the new commissioners and the Transition Committee Chairmen on Monday at the Imo International Convention Centre, Owerri, the governor charged them to leave their marks in their respective ministries and local governments.

He said: “You are the privileged group that has the opportunity to make names for yourselves.

“I want to remind all of you that this appointment is not business as usual.

“We shall not tolerate any sharp practice or corruption of any type. Neither shall we accept indolence or laziness.

“You have been called to duty to help us to achieve our vision in the Rescue Mission Project.

“At this moment, I charge you all to be good ambassadors of the Rescue Mission wherever you find yourselves.

“To the Transition Committee Chairmen, you must ensure that ongoing projects must be completed especially the schools, chapels etc.”