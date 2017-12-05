- Advertisement -

Former Ekiti State Chairman of the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN), Rotimi Olanbiwonnu, has told an Ado-Ekiti High Court that he was framed up for the murder of former Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Omolafe Aderiye.

Olanbiwonnu, who testified as a defence witness at the resumed hearing of the case on Monday claimed that he was framed up because he refused to support Governor Ayo Fayose’s governorship ambition in the 2014 election.

Omolafe was murdered on 25th September, 2014 at his private motor park located in Ijigbo area of Ado-Ekiti, the state capital. Olanbiwonnu is being tried in court with six other persons accused of complicity in the killing.

Other accused persons are another ex-RTEAN chair, Adebayo Aderiye; Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC) leader, Adeniyi Adedipe; Sola Durodola, Kayode Ajayi, Oso Farotimi and Sola Adenijo.

The witness revealed that he was taken to the Government House, Ado-Ekiti shortly after he was arrested on 27th July, 2015, ten months after Omolafe’s murder.

He told the court that the police team that arrested him at about midnight on 27th July, 2015 was led by Fayose’s Chief Security Officer (CSO) who took him to the Osuntokun Lodge of the Government House where he was paraded before the governor.

- Advertisement -

Olanbiwonnu said: “When they took me to the Government House, the governor said ‘see yourself now, I asked you to support me the other time but you refused.’ He asked them to take me away.

“From the Government House, they took me away the State Police Headquarters and handed me over to Inspector Felix Whessu who told me that an order came from Abuja that I be taken to the court in the morning.

“My police statement was written by Inspector Whessu around 1.00 am and it was completed at about 2.00 am and by 7.00 am, I was brought to the court and they waited till the court officially opened.

“Magistrate (Idowu) Ayenimo said I was arrested with Form “K” and he ordered that I be remanded. Between 25th September, 2014 and the time of my arrest on 27th July, 2015, I was in Ado, there was no investigation.”

Also in court to testify was Olanbiwonnu’s driver and personal assistant, Adeoye Oladele, after which the defence closed its case.

Justice Ogunmoye adjourned the case till 12th January, 2018 for the adoption of the final written addresses of counsels in the case.